Taimur Ali Khan cheerily prances behind Saif Ali Khan, makes way to sit with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Watch VIDEO

Taimur Ali Khan has always enjoyed the limelight, ever since his birth in December 2016. His adorable photos and videos become viral on the Internet every other day. Videos of a toddler Taimur innocently waving at the shutterbugs melted the hearts of a million fans. The paparazzi love to click him, and fans and netizens are always excited to catch a glimpse of the sweet child, either all by himself, or with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

This afternoon, the internet got another glimpse of a cheerful and energetic Taimur as he pranced and ran behind his father Saif. Saif, Taimur, and Kareena were visiting the actress’ father, Randhir Kapoor’s residence. Taimur was seen in a black graphic tee, jeans, and orange shoes. He even had a black face mask on. While Saif wore a white Kurta paired with ripped jeans, Kareena kept it stylishly casual in a grey full-sleeved jacket and black leggings. Kareena smiled and posed for the cameras from a safe distance, as per the Covid guidelines.

They were papped again as they were leaving the spot, and this time, Taimur made his way to the passenger seat of the car, where mommy Kareena was sitting.

Just today, the internet got the first glimpse of Taimur’s younger brother, Jehangir Ali Khan, or Jeh, after his birth in February. This was the first time Jeh was spotted, as the couple had not revealed the child’s face for months. He looked adorable in Saif’s arms, sporting a cute blue onesie, as the actor carried him while his visit to the Randhir Kapoor's residence.

As the pictures went viral, netizens also reacted saying, “He looks similar to Tim.” One of the users wrote, “Welcome baby Jeh.” Another wrote, “Finally my little baby.”

