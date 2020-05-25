Taimur Ali Khan chilling with Saif Ali Khan in THIS throwback pic reminds us of the good times before lockdown

Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan look beach ready in this throwback picture which was taken during their vacation in Maldives.

Taimur Ali Khan son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and was born on 20 December 2016. Though he is just 3 years old, Taimur has surpassed the fan following of many. He has many fan pages dedicated to him on social media. The craze for Taimur knows no bounds! Everytime the kid steps out his adorable photos go viral on the internet and win hearts all the time. He is certainly one of the cutest star kids on the block. The cute munchkin has been the apple of our eyes ever since he was born. Inhering good looks from dad Saif Ali Khan and rosy pink complexion from mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur is already winning the hearts of everyone.

Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of little Tim Tim posing adorably with Saif at a beach. Saif and Kareena always make sure to take a break from their hectic schedules and go on a family vacation with Taimur. This throwback pic of Saif and the cute munchkin was taken during their vacation in Maldives. In the adorable picture shared, we can see Taimur who looks cute donning a cute blue dress with matching shoes holding daddy Saif's hand who looks charming in a black t-shirt with black shorts and has paired up his look with a hat and a cool glasses. The father-son duo looks cute and beach-ready as they strike a perfect pose while chilling at the beach giving major father-son goals. This picture was also shared by Soha Ali Khan on her Instagram account in the year 2018. Soha captioned the photo, "Hand-in-hand, feet in sand." However, Kareena is nowhere to be seen in the picture.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Taimur is at home entertaining his mommy and daddy with his cute gestures. From potting plants with Saif to making an adorable pasta necklace for mommy Kareena, the kid is grabbing all the attention. For the uninitiated, time and again, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have spoken on his popularity. In an interview with a leading daily, Bebo admitted that at times she gets paranoid after seeing the craze around her son.

Check out the picture here:

Since the Good Newwz actress made her debut on Instagram, the actress has been treating fans with adorable photos of the little munchkin. Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post about Taimur has been an absolute treat to his million followers who miss seeing everyday pictures of him doing various activities, be it riding a horse or learning to play football with dad Saif Ali Khan. Recently, Saif opened up about his son's reaction to the lockdown as he said that Taimur is happy to have his parents around and the actor feels that having Taimur around is like a silver lining in times of the pandemic.

