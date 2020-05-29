Taimur Ali Khan clings on to mom Kareena Kapoor Khan as they head out for an event in these throwback PHOTOS

Taimur Ali Khan accompanies mom Kareena Kapoor Khan not only to her shoot locations but also to other places. Take a look at some of the throwback pictures of the mother-son duo in which they head out together for some event.

When we talk about the star kids of Bollywood, the very first name that pops in our minds in current times is Taimur Ali Khan. Little Tim Tim has been an all-time favourite of not only the paparazzi and the media but also the entire nation. Taimur was born to Kareena Kapoor Khan and on December 20, 2016. It won’t be wrong to say that the little guy has been in the spotlight ever since he was born.

Taimur Ali Khan always manages to remain in the limelight one way or the other and needless to say, his pictures and videos go viral on social media instantly. Tim Tim becomes the center of attraction wherever he is being spotted- be it during his outings with parents, be it at the airport or any other event. Moreover, his cute expressions and hilarious conversations with the media persons or the paparazzi grab headlines most of the time!

As we speak of this, we have come across two throwback pictures of Taimur with his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan which surely deserves your attention. These happens to be pictures from last year when the mother-son duo was heading to someplace which probably was the location of his birthday celebrations thereby catching the attention of the shutterbugs. It’s really adorable to see how the little guy clings to his mom while on their way. Taimur is seen wearing a blue t-shirt and red lowers. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, looks stunning as usual in a red crochet dress with dramatic sleeves and matching white casual shoes. She ties up her hair into a neat bun and flaunts a pair of cool sunglasses too. The actress never fails to impress us with her impeccable style sense.

Meanwhile, check out the throwback pictures below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a protective mom and several instances prove the same. The doting mother accompanies Taimur everywhere most of the time. Nonetheless, the two of them make for a perfect and stylish mother-son duo too, don’t you agree? Tim Tim often accompanies his mom for her shooting schedules which Kareena herself has revealed in many of her interviews. He is the apple of the eye of not only his parents but the rest of the family too including Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and . We get proof of the same through the numerous pictures and videos of the little guy shared on social media from time to time by his family members.

However, the pictures of Taimur that grab everyone’s attention most of the time are with his cousin Inaata Naomi Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter. Taimur and Inaaya are the cutest siblings in B-town and no one will disagree with this fact. There are numerous pictures of the little munchkins spending time together playing or feeding animals at the farm which win over the internet within no time. Apart from this, Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday celebrations grab the media spotlight every year for reasons which are quite obvious. We can take the example of his birthday celebrations from last year which also turned out to be a star-studded affair!

Meanwhile, check out this picture of Taimur and Inaaya below:

Numerous pictures and videos from the birthday party went instantly viral on social media. Well-known celebs like , Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, and others attended the grand party. In one of the videos, Taimur could be seen cutting his Christmas-themed birthday cake along with his mom and dad, and needless to say, that was all things adorable! Tim Tim could be seen wearing a black t-shirt teamed up with a pair of white pants and brown-colored boots.

