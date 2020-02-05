Taimur Ali Khan colouring on his book in this UNSEEN picture is the cutest thing on the internet today

Taimur Ali Khan looks cute as a button as he holds a colouring pencil in his hand and draws on his book.

Being one of the most adorable B-Town babies, Taimur Ali Khan has been the apple of our eyes ever since he was born. Inhering good looks from dad and rosy pink complexion from mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur is the cutest kid we've ever seen! When it comes to popularity, the three-year-old gives the other celebs a run for their money already ane we wonder what'll happen when he grows up? Taimur's cuteness is not unknown to us. Ever since the baby boy came out in the open, from waving at the paparazzi to scolding them, we've seen all his shades. Owing to his cuteness, Taimur dolls too sold like hot cakes in the market.

Recently, we stumbled upon an unseen picture of baby boy Taimur sitting at a table and colouring on his book and it is surely the best thing on the internet today. The three-year-old seems to be a perfect ambassador for the Baby Vogue as he is cutely engrossed in his work. Taimur is dressed in a white tee sitting beside pink bougainvillea flowers that add up to the picture, making it a soothing sight for the sore eyes! Check it out:

Taimur seems to be sitting in a balcony as he holds a colour pencil in his hand and draws in his book. The little munchkin is quite enthusiastic about things. Be it Diwali or Republic Day, a regular day out or shopping with mommy, Tim Tim amuses us with his zeal and excitement for everything. As seen in the picture above, Taimur looks super involved as he colours in his book and he is a bundle of cuteness!

Also Read: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in a yellow saree & Taimur dons custom sherwani at Armaan Jain's wedding

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More