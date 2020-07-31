Taimur Ali Khan & cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s throwback Rakhi celebration photo makes Soha Ali Khan nostalgic

Soha Ali Khan dropped the cutest throwback photo on social media ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2020 featuring Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The cute cousins’ throwback photo from 2018 left Soha in awe.

For every brother and sister, the festival of Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in their hearts. In Bollywood too, several celebs celebrate Rakhi with fervour and shower love on their siblings and share photos on social media. Speaking of this, the cutest cousins whose Rakhi celebration always leaves the internet in awe are Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Every year, Inaaya and Taimur celebrate Rakhi and their photos break the internet. Remembering the good old days, Soha Ali Khan dropped a major throwback photo on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Soha shared a cute throwback photo of Taimur and Inaaya from their Rakhi celebrations back in 2018. In the throwback photo, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son clad in a kurta pajama all set to celebrate Rakhi with Inaaya, who is seen clad in a cute pink salwar kameez. Inaaya could be seen in a playful mood as she could be seen touching Taimur’s face and looking at home adorably. The throwback photo is from the Rakhi celebrations where Sara Ali Khan, and others also joined in.

Remembering the old days, Soha shared Inaaya and Taimur’s throwback photo and left the netizens excited about this year’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the Pataudi household.

Here is Soha Ali Khan’s throwback photo of Inaaya and Taimur:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Taimur and Inaaya are at their homes with their parents. Often, and Kareena Kapoor Khan step out with Taimur and a couple of times, Soha and Kunal Kemmu along with Inaaya have been spotted with them. Their photos tend to go viral on social media and amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Taimur and Inaaya have only stepped out with their parents while wearing masks.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×