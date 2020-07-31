  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taimur Ali Khan & cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s throwback Rakhi celebration photo makes Soha Ali Khan nostalgic

Soha Ali Khan dropped the cutest throwback photo on social media ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2020 featuring Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The cute cousins’ throwback photo from 2018 left Soha in awe.
32498 reads Mumbai
Taimur Ali Khan & cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s throwback Rakhi celebration photo makes Soha Ali Khan nostalgicTaimur Ali Khan & cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s throwback Rakhi celebration photo makes Soha Ali Khan nostalgic
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

For every brother and sister, the festival of Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in their hearts. In Bollywood too, several celebs celebrate Rakhi with fervour and shower love on their siblings and share photos on social media. Speaking of this, the cutest cousins whose Rakhi celebration always leaves the internet in awe are Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Every year, Inaaya and Taimur celebrate Rakhi and their photos break the internet. Remembering the good old days, Soha Ali Khan dropped a major throwback photo on social  media. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Soha shared a cute throwback photo of Taimur and Inaaya from their Rakhi celebrations back in 2018. In the throwback photo, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son clad in a kurta pajama all set to celebrate Rakhi with Inaaya, who is seen clad in a cute pink salwar kameez. Inaaya could be seen in a playful mood as she could be seen touching Taimur’s face and looking at home adorably. The throwback photo is from the Rakhi celebrations where Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others also joined in. 

Remembering the old days, Soha shared Inaaya and Taimur’s throwback photo and left the netizens excited about this year’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the Pataudi household. 

Here is Soha Ali Khan’s throwback photo of Inaaya and Taimur:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Taimur and Inaaya are at their homes with their parents. Often, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan step out with Taimur and a couple of times, Soha and Kunal Kemmu along with Inaaya have been spotted with them. Their photos tend to go viral on social media and amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Taimur and Inaaya have only stepped out with their parents while wearing masks. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Allu Arjun bro ka pushpa

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement