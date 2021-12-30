Taimur Ali Khan cutely grins, Amrita Singh cradles baby Ibrahim Ali Khan in Throwback Thursday PICS by Saba

Adorable childhood photos of star kids often become a source of a treat for fans and when celebs share them on social media, they tend to go viral. Speaking of this, two of the popular star kids in Bollywood are Saif Ali Khan's sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. As a throwback treat for Thursday, their doting aunt Saba Ali Khan has shared cute photos of Ibrahim as a kid and Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram handle.

Taking to her social media handle, Saba, who often posts old photos of her nephews and niece, dropped a priceless photo of Amrita Singh and baby Ibrahim. In the unseen photo, Amrita could be seen cradling baby Ibrahim in her arms. The little one also could be seen getting smothered with kisses from his mom in the throwback photo. In another photo that Saba shared, Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur could be seen enjoying a swing ride while grinning adorably.

Take a look:

As soon as Saba shared the cute photos, fans of Taimur and Ibrahim began showering love. On Taimur's photo, fans dubbed him as 'cutest'. Many loved his smile in the throwback photo.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Kareena also shared a cute photo of Saif spending time with Taimur. The adorable photo featured Saif sitting on the bed with his breakfast while Taimur could be seen doing his work. Kareena shared it with the cute morning banter that she and Saif were having. In no time, the photo took over the internet.

