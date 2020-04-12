Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest Easter bunny ever and these photos by Kareena Kapoor Khan are proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan and adorably called them her 'Easter bunnies'.

As people across the world celebrate Easter Sunday today inside their home, back home too Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy celebrating the auspicious festival with her family. Bebo took to Instagram on Sunday noon to share a photo of son Taimur Ali Khan and husband and adorably called them her 'Easter bunnies'. The highlight of the photos, however, was Taimur who posed for Bebo's camera and a really good one at that.

Little Taimur was all dressed up as a cute bunny complete with red rabbit ears and a painted red nose. While there were no Easter eggs in sight, looks like Bebo and her family had a gala time. Sharing the photos, Bebo wrote, "My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe."

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Easter post below:

Just a few days ago, Kareena shared an easy breezy throwback vacation photo with Taimur and Saif and it indeed was a treat for her fans. Donning a red bikini, Kareena looked stunning in the photo.

The actress was last seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium which suffered an unfortunate box office fate. The film failed to take off as partial lockdowns were announced by states across India in March. The actress has been sharing videos and advisories urging her fans to stay home.

