Taimur Ali Khan cutting his birthday cake with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & friends is adorably cute; Watch

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turned a year older today and on this occasion, the birthday boy celebrated his birthday yesterday with friends and family.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turned a year older today. A pre-birthday bash was held by his parents Kareena and Saif yesterday. Numerous celebs from the film fraternity attended the special occasion including , Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza and many others. The pictures from the bash have already flooded on social media. Wishes have been pouring for this little star. From Sara Ali Khan to Karisma Kapoor, everyone is showering kisses and hugs to little Tim Tim.

While going through the pictures of yesterday's bash, we came across a cute video on the internet. In the video, we can see Taimur Ali Khan is engrossed looking at his cake which is a Christmas – themed cake with Santa on the top. Mommy Kareena is holding the knife which is later taken by Saif and given to Taimur. Tim Tim along with his mommy and daddy cuts the cake while everyone sings a happy birthday song for the star kid. Kareena looked resplendent in a black and white polka dot dress. Saif looked uber cool in his grey tee with denim jeans. However, birthday boy Taimur was donning a stylish black tee with white pants and brown boots and looking cute as always.

Have a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016. Every year, the Pataudi family celebrates the little munchkin’s birthday with great pomp and show. Yesterday, Saif and Kareena did a very sweet gesture by giving a treat to the paparazzi who were waiting outside their house to catch a glimpse of them and Taimur. They distributed cakes to them and their gesture just won our hearts.

Credits :Instagram

