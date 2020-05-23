Taimur Ali Khan ditches mom Kareena Kapoor’s company & goes out on date with aunt Karisma; See Throwback Pics

Taimur Ali Khan steps out for a date with aunt Karisma Kapoor in these throwback photos; Check it out

If we say that Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most famous star kids on the block, then we’d be stating nothing but the fact because the moment this little munchkin steps out of his abode, his photos and videos go viral in no time. From his play date photos to cycling photos and videos wherein he greets the paparazzi, to his pictures with Saif and Bebo, Tim Tim is a social media star and nowadays, since everyone is in quarantine, with actors not stepping out due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we browsed through the internet to look for some unseen photos and we stumbled upon a photo of Taimur and Karisma Kapoor.

Yes, in the photos, Karisma is holding Taimur as the two step out of the house and we totally love how Taimur loves to hang out with his super hot masi. In the photos, Taimur is looking cute as a button in blue denim shorts and tee while Lolo looks gorgeous in a casual avatar. Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut, she has been sharing photos of and Taimur Ali Khan and yesterday, in the wake of the cyclone Amphan that has devastated parts of West Bengal, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt picture of the devastation caused by the flood and also prayed for all the victims of the West Bengal cyclone.

Also, Bebo asked everyone to reflect on their problems in comparison to the plight of the victims affected by the West Bengal cyclone Amphan. Alongside the photo, Bebo asked everyone to reflect upon their trivial problems and focus on the problems that we as a nation are going through. Kareena listed down endless 'problems' one is facing during the lockdown and suggested that as opposed to our problems of being bored of banana bread, zoom calls, living in pajamas, sleeping at 5 am, binging on Netflix, price of avocadoes, cooking shows, these problems which people are facing on their day to day lockdown life is nothing compared to the plight of the victims of the devastating cyclone. Since everyone is under quarantine, during a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his son's reaction to the lockdown as he said that Taimur is happy to have his parents around and Saif feels that having Taimur around is like a silver lining in times of the pandemic.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor photos here:

