Taimur Ali Khan eating an ice cream while Inaaya Kemmu wanting a bite of it is what childhood is all about

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu eating an ice-cream in a throwback photo is too cute to be missed; Take a look

Prior to the nationwide lockdown, we used to often snap Taimur Ali Khan attending birthday parties or accompanying daddy to his sets or just stepping out with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan to meet his masi aka Karisma Kapoor, however, due to the pandemic, stars and their kids aren’t stepping out and since we miss Tim a lot, we dug deep in our archives and came across a throwback photo of Taimur and his cousin and daughter of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan- Inaaya Kemmu.

Yes, the two were often snapped with their nannies going out for evening strolls and in the said photo, Taimur is eating an ice cream while Inaaya is looking at him wanting a bite of it too. In the photo, Taimur and Inaaya, both, are sitting on their respective prams, and what is amazing is that both their faces are literally smashed with ice-creams and this photo reminded us of our childhood and how was used to eat ice-creams without any care

Now what is amazing is that ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut, she keeps sharing candid photos of Taimur Ali Khan on her channel, and a few days back, Kareena shared a photo of Taimur Ali Khan who was seen painting the walls of the balcony along with Saif Ali Khan and Bebo had tagged the photo as in house Picasso. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab prior to the lockdown, and since all shootings have been stalled due to the pandemic, Bebo is at home with Tim and Saif.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu's photo here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

