Taimur Ali Khan enjoying farm life in Pataudi with Saif Ali Khan in these PHOTOS takes the internet by storm

Photos of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan enjoying a day at the farm are doing rounds on the social media and fans can't get enough of the little munchkin. Check out the pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s little munchkin Taimur is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Be it shutterbugs or the little star’s fandom, adorable Taimur Ali Khan is everyone's favourite. The star kid is always ruling the headlines, courtesy his cute pictures and adorableness. It goes without saying that this muchkin’s pictures take the internet by storm. Today, the pictures of actor Saif Ali Khan and Taimur enjoying farming in Pataudi are doing rounds on social media, with netizens going over Taimur’s cuteness. The trending photos seem to be from the Pataudi family’s short holiday last month.

In the photos, Taimur can be seen standing in calf deep mud water of a small channel. The other photo showed Taimur looking at the flow of water. The kid can also be seen playing with water. Saif and Kareena’s little bundle of joy looked absolutely adorable in blue denim shorts with a white T-shirt. The Hum Tum actor on the other hand looked uber cool in a black tee with white pyjamas. The actor looked all ready for sowing seeds.

Going by the pictures, it is evident that Taimur had a blast while exploring the fun-side of farming with his daddy. Interestingly, the photos are breaking the internet, leaving fans stunned. The father-son duo enjoyed the quality time in the field.

Check out the pictures below:

Taking out time from his hectic work schedule, Saif Ali Khan along with the entire family often visits his farm in Pataudi and shares pictures from the same on his social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan along with , Jacqueline Fernandez and is currently in Dalhousie shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police. The film will also be shot in multiple locations in Dharamshala and Palampur.

Credits :Viral Bhayani Instagram

