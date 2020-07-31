Taimur Ali Khan enjoying his playtime in a throwback VIDEO is too cute to miss

Taimur Ali Khan's adorable expressions always melt our hearts. Meanwhile, check out a throwback video of the little munchkin.

When we talk about the most popular star kids in B-town, among the first names that come to our minds is Taimur Ali Khan. The little Pataudi prince was born to Kareena Kapoor Khan and in 2016. He continues to charm us with his adorable expressions right from the beginning and multiple instances prove the same. Taimur’s pictures and videos go instantly viral whenever they are being shared on social media and there is no denying this fact.

In fact, he has a massive fan following all over the country even now and it won’t be wrong to call him the most adorable star kid ever! Meanwhile, we have come across a rare throwback video of Tim Tim that surely deserves the attention of his fans. The little guy is wearing a printed white kurta and matching pants as can be seen in the video. He enjoys his playtime with a musical toy as can be seen in the video but it is his cute expressions that steal the show here, isn’t it?

Check out the video below:

Well, paparazzi and the onlookers might be surely missing the pre-lockdown days when they used to spot Taimur Ali Khan step out with his parents to various events and occasions. Currently, Tim Tim and his family are also under home quarantine just like everyone else amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. However, we do get a glimpse of the little guy on rare occasions when he steps out with his mom.

