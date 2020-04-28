Taimur Ali Khan enjoys his winter wonderland vacay with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan; See throwback photo

Taimur Ali Khan is a ball of happiness as he enjoys winter wonderland vacay with Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan; See throwback pic

To say that Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most papped star kid is a fact that hardly anyone would disagree to because as soon as Tim Tim steps out of his abode in Mumbai, paparazzi run after him to click his photos, and now that Taimur is used to the flashes, he often waves at them. As we speak, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, since all of us are indoors, we aren’t getting any paparazzi photos, and therefore, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Tim Tim along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and from their winter wonderland vacations. Well, Saif and Kareena love vacationing in the Alps and to ring in New Years this year, the Nawabs had jetted off to Switzerland, and looks like, this photo is from their New Year vacay.

In the photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are winter ready as they pose in their winter wardrobe amidst snow clad mountains. In the photo, Taimur is busy gazing at the surroundings while Kareena and Saif pose for the camera while skiing in the snow clad mountains and as always, Bebo looks gorgeous in yellow jacket and white pants. During a recent interview, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Saif Ali Khan opened up about the pandemic as he said that the only silver lining of the pandemic is the fact that he gets to spend ample time with Taimur Ali Khan, which otherwise wasn’t possible due to hectic shooting schedules.

Also, ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut, she has been treating fans to unseen photos of Taimur Ali Khan. From turning into Easter bunny to Bebo’s in-house Picasso to gardening with father Saif, Taimur Ali Khan is getting all the attention at home since both, Saif and Bebo are at home.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's throwback vacay photo with Kareena and Saif:

