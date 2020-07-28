Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a ride with dad Saif Ali Khan as the latter pats on his head in a throwback VIDEO

Taimur Ali Khan is the most adorable star kid in Bollywood. The little munchkin's throwback video with his father Saif Ali Khan surely deserves your attention.

Taimur Ali Khan is apparently the most popular star kid in B-town and many of us will agree with this fact. The little munchkin never fails to grab attention whenever he steps out in the city. He was born to Kareena Kapoor Khan and in 2016 and has been in the limelight right from the beginning. The charming little guy accompanies his parents most of the time whenever they step out and grabs the attention of paparazzi.

As we speak of this, we have chanced upon a rare throwback video of Tim Tim in which he is seen enjoying a ride with his dad Saif Ali Khan. This is probably the cutest thing you will get to see on the internet as of now as the Pataudi prince holds Taimur in his arms and pats on his head while the little one looks curiously at the cameras. He looks adorable in a printed blue outfit as can be seen in the video.

Check out the throwback video below:

Taimur Ali Khan is an all-time favourite of the paparazzi and onlookers and there is no denying this fact. We definitely miss those times when the little Nawab was spotted on his way to various events and occasions along with his parents. A few days back, Taimur was clicked along with his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan as the two of them arrived at his ‘Masi’ Karisma Kapoor’s residence.

Credits :Instagram

