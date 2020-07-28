  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a ride with dad Saif Ali Khan as the latter pats on his head in a throwback VIDEO

Taimur Ali Khan is the most adorable star kid in Bollywood. The little munchkin's throwback video with his father Saif Ali Khan surely deserves your attention.
Mumbai
Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a ride with dad Saif Ali Khan as the latter pats on his head in a throwback VIDEOTaimur Ali Khan enjoys a ride with dad Saif Ali Khan as the latter pats on his head in a throwback VIDEO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Taimur Ali Khan is apparently the most popular star kid in B-town and many of us will agree with this fact. The little munchkin never fails to grab attention whenever he steps out in the city. He was born to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in 2016 and has been in the limelight right from the beginning. The charming little guy accompanies his parents most of the time whenever they step out and grabs the attention of paparazzi.  

As we speak of this, we have chanced upon a rare throwback video of Tim Tim in which he is seen enjoying a ride with his dad Saif Ali Khan. This is probably the cutest thing you will get to see on the internet as of now as the Pataudi prince holds Taimur in his arms and pats on his head while the little one looks curiously at the cameras. He looks adorable in a printed blue outfit as can be seen in the video.

Check out the throwback video below:

Taimur Ali Khan is an all-time favourite of the paparazzi and onlookers and there is no denying this fact. We definitely miss those times when the little Nawab was spotted on his way to various events and occasions along with his parents. A few days back, Taimur was clicked along with his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan as the two of them arrived at his ‘Masi’ Karisma Kapoor’s residence.

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan is a happy kid as he enjoys ice cream while stepping out with mom Kareena in a throwback VIDEO

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement