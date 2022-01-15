Taimur Ali Khan falls prey to the Turkish ice cream prank in this UNSEEN video

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most talked about star kids in the tinselvile. He has been making the headlines ever since he was born and enjoys a massive fan following. In fact, as Kareena is quite active on social media, she is often seen sharing adorable pics and videos of the little munchkin which are a treat for the fans. And now we have got our hands on a throwback video of the Pataudi prince which is going viral on social media.

In the video, Taimur was seen falling prey to the Turkish ice cream prank at a mall. The video featured the little Tim dressed in grey hoodie and black trousers. He looked curious as he tried to get hold of his ice cream cone and the expressions on his face as he failed to get an ice cream is unmissable. The video of the little munchkin is going viral for all the right reasons and Taimur’s cuteness is undoubtedly winning hearts.

Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan’s viral video here:

Meanwhile, Kareena had recently taken the social video as she dropped an unseen pic from a fun play date with Taimur wherein she was seen holding her close to him. The play date also included Taimur's friends and other parents who accompanied their parents. One of them was Tusshar Kapoor who came along with his son Laksshya Kapoor who was seen posing with daddy dearest for the perfect pic.

