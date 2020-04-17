Taimur Ali Khan follows his yoga teacher keenly as he stretches his arms out in this throwback photo

If you've been feeling a little blue, this photo of Taimur Ali Khan paying close attention to his yoga teacher will surely bring a smile on your face.

There are no two ways about the fact that Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest star kids in Bollywood right now. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif AIi Khan's son often send social media and his fans into a tizzy as he is spotted out and about in the city. With the lockdown in full effect, Taimur's fans haven't managed to see him. Thanks to his mum Kareena, who occasionally shares photos of her adorable little son. The lockdown is bound to affect your mental health and probably make you anxious. In such times, doing yoga or any form of exercise is a huge plus.

So, if you've been feeling a little blue and bogged down after a tiring week of work from home. This photo of Taimur paying close attention to his yoga teacher will surely bring a smile on your face. In the photo, Taimur can be seen sitting on the yoga mat with his legs folded at the back and his arms stretched out. Taimur looks adorable as he can be seen following the instruction with his playschool mates.

Check out Taimur's yoga picture below:

Meanwhile, since Kareena has made her debut on social media, she has been sharing updates about her life on the same. From sharing cute photos of Taimur with Saif to her own selfies, Kareena has been winning the Instagram game with her posts. Currently, the diva is spending time at home with Saif and Taimur, amid Coronavirus lockdown.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×