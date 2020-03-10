Taimur Ali Khan follows mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan's steps this Holi as he plays with pink colour; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a photo of Taimur Ali Khan and it is just as adorable as it can get. Check it out right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is all things adorable and every time he is snapped while going out and about in the city, he has everyone gushing over him. And today, was no different as Tim Tim headed out with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan for a Holi party and looked just as cute as he could as he twinned with parents in white. And now, there is some more cuteness of his with a new photo shared by Kareena herself.

In the photo shared by Kareena, Taimur is walking while looking down at the floor and there is gulaal on his cheeks, similar to how Kareena had it on in the post she shared on her social media mentioning that pink is her colour. And now, in this photo, she wrote how she thinks it is his colour too, and well, both of them together, prove the saying like mother, like son, because why not? Both of them have our hearts, right?

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's photos right here:

Meanwhile, Kareena is creating quite the wave on social media post her Instagram debut and she has been sharing loads of photos along with some adorable captions to go with them. And today, as everyone celebrates Holi, it is no different either.

