Taimur Ali Khan follows Saif as he dons bandhgala for Rakshabandhan with aunt Karisma & cousins; THROWBACK PIC

As much as fans are excited to pap Kareena Kapoor Khan and , they are equally or let’s say, a tad more excited to pap Taimur Ali Khan out and about the city because well, that’s because Tim is the cutest star kid on block, and he just brings a lot of joy in our lives. Now prior to the lockdown, we used to often snap Tim Tim at his playschool or attending birthday parties, however, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, since everyone is quarantined at home, and we don’t get to pap Taimur, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Taimur Ali Khan from Raksha Bandhan, and in the photo, we can see Karisma Kapoor’s daughter, Sameira, tying rakhi to Taimur. In one of the photos, masi Karisma Kapoor is holding Taimur while Sameira ties rakhi and in the other photo, Taimur is seen posing with his cousins.

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut, she keeps treating fans to unseen photos of Tim Tim, and in the latest, Kareena shared a photo of Taimur wherein he is seen painting the walls of the balcony while daddy Saif, too, is accompanying the kid. Now during Kareena Kapoor Khan’s stint as a judge on dance reality show, Dance India Dance, the actress had revealed that she would want Taimur Ali Khan to follow in the footsteps of his late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and make a career in cricket.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan, and next, she will be seen romancing in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out throwback photos of Taimur Ali Khan as he celebrates rakhi with cousins:

