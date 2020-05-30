Taimur Ali Khan found his first BFFs in cousins Samaira Kapoor, Kiaan and a pic of them pampering him is proof

We stumbled upon a throwback photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan from his first birthday celebrations. The photo is proof that Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Samaira Kapoor are his first buddies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son, Taimur Ali Khan is the most adored star kid in Bollywood. The little munchkin never fails to light up the internet with his smile and netizens cannot get enough of him. As a throwback treat, we ended up finding one of the most adorable photos of his first birthday celebrations with mom Kareena and dad Saif that give us a glimpse of his first best friends, cousins Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Samaira Kapoor.

As we stumbled upon a treat from Taimur’s first birthday, we noticed how Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan pampered the little one with lots of love as they played with him at the party. In the photo, Samaira can be seen holding the birthday boy in her arms as Kiaan is seen playing with his cousin. The adorable photo also takes back to sweet old memories of Taimur’s first birthday celebration at the Pataudi palace. Taimur looked absolutely adorable in the photo as he posed with cousins, Kiaan and Samaira.

Often, Samaira and Kiaan are spotted spending time with Taimur whenever they meet and when Karisma shares their photos on social media, it leaves the internet swooning. Nevertheless, amid the lockdown, fans have been missing the glimpse of Bollywood’s most adored star kid and hence, we thought we’d take you back in time to his birthday celebrations.

Check out Taimur’s first birthday celebrations with Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Samaira Kapoor:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan often drops adorable glimpses of how she, Taimur and Saif are spending their time at home. From painting to planting tomatoes to making necklaces for mommy, Taimur is making the most of this time with his parents at home.

