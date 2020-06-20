  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taimur Ali Khan gets his sense of fashion from Kareena Kapoor Khan and we can't get enough of them in boots

We came across this throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan rocking their airport look and we definitely can't get enough of it.
12815 reads Mumbai
Taimur Ali Khan gets his sense of fashion from Kareena Kapoor Khan and we can't get enough of them in bootsTaimur Ali Khan gets his sense of fashion from Kareena Kapoor Khan and we can't get enough of them in boots
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan definitely make for one of our favourite mother-son duos and we will never get enough of the two. Right from the first time we saw TimTim up until his recent photos that Bebo keeps sharing on social media, fans are in awe of them and we aren't very behind in the race either. While Kareena has a great sense of fashion and is quite the diva, it looks like Taimur is also going to follow her footsteps and become the sensation himself.

We came across this throwback video of Kareena and Taimur from the airport where both of them are twinning in boots and oh boy, we cannot get enough of it, not now, not later. What also has our attention is Taimur Ali Khan's t-shirt which has 'I love mom' written on it and he looks quite the star himself with blue denim, white t-shirt and the boots. Kareena, on the other hand, looks her casual yet stunning self.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's video here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This little army general has arrived . . . #taimuralikhan #kareenakapoorkhan @kareenakapoorkhan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #kareenakapoorkhan #taimur_cutiepie #ayezadanishlover#minalsfeed #saraalikhan #saifalikhan #siddharthmalhotra #shahrukhkhan #shradhhakapoor #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #priyankachopra #karismakapoor#aimankhanprincess #sonamkapoor #arjunkapoor #jhanvikapoor #varundhawan #kritisanon #dishapatani #jacqueline #tigershroff #nargisfakhri #urvashirautela #taimur_cutiepie #taimuralikhan #kareenakapoorkhan #taimur_cutiepie #ayezadanishlover#minalsfeed #saraalikhan #saifalikhan #siddharthmalhotra #shahrukhkhan #shradhhakapoor #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #priyankachopra #karismakapoor#aimankhanprincess #sonamkapoor #arjunkapoor #jhanvikapoor #varundhawan #kritisanon #dishapatani #jacqueline #tigershroff #nargisfakhri #urvashirautela #taimur_cutiepie

A post shared by kareenakapoorkhan (@therealkareenakapoor.khan) on

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s denim and tee look gives us major girl next door vibes; Here’s proof

If anything, while we do get glimpses of the Khan family from time to time, we do miss seeing them at the airport since that was a place where we got to see a lot of all the B-town stars. None the less, for now, we can make do with this throwback video and the photos that Kareena keeps sharing on her social media from time to time. However, we do wish that we could get more of the two along with Saif Ali Khan, don't we?

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement