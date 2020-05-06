Taimur Ali Khan gets the warmest cuddles from Karisma Kapoor as they lay on sofa and pose for a photo

Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor look adorable together as they share warm cuddles in this throwback photo

We all know that Taimur Ali Khan is the apple of everyone’s eyes and besides mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy , maasi Karisma Kapoor is equally fond of the star kid. Often, Taimur is snapped going to Karisma’s house for lunch dates, and is also seen playing with Lolo’s kids, and in the latest, we got our hands on a photo of Karisma and Taimur Ali Khan wherein Karisma is seen cuddling the little munchkin while posing for a photo. In the said photo, Karisma Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan pose for a photo while lying on the sofa and let us admit, this is one of the cutest photo of the little munchkin on the internet.

Well, this photo looks rather old because here, Taimur is a little baby and obviously, with all the social distancing, Lolo and Bebo are quarantined at their homes. A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a candid photo of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan as Saif decided to give a haircut to Tim Tim, and since the hair cut session must have taken place, we wish to see the result. A few days back, post ’s demise, Kareena Kapoor Khan remembered her late uncle by sharing a photo of 'Chintu uncle' with her father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan and addressed them as 'two tigers'. Also, as an ode to Rishi Kapoor, Kareena had posted a video from Saif Ali Khan and Rishi Kapoor's movie Hum Tum, and in the video, Rishi and Saif are seen crooning to Chintu's song from the film Bobby titled-- Main Shayar Toh Nahi.

During a recent interview, Karisma Kapoor was asked about the paparazzi attention given to Taimur Ali Khan and this Dil Toh Pagal Hain actress had said that it is good to see Taimur at such a young age getting so much attention. “He isn’t even aware of how famous he is, but sometimes as a masi even I feel, let the kid be alone. It’s all a part and parcel of the profession,” shared Karisma. For all those who don’t know, Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre on April 30, 2020, after succumbing to his battle with leukemia and due to the lockdown, Rishi’s last rites took place at Chandanwadi crematorium and besides, , , , other family members who attended the funeral were Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Randhir Kapoor. During a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the one thing that money can’t buy, and that she would like to gift her son Taimur Ali Khan and to this, Bebo said that she’d want Taimur to meet his grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and his maternal great grandfather, Raj Kapoor as she said, “A chance to meet his grandfather and great grandfather.”On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium and next she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan and masi Karisma Kapoor's throwback photo here:

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan holds Kareena Kapoor and cousin Samaira’s hand as he poses with his favourites in UNSEEN photo

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×