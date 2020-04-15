Taimur Ali Khan gives undivided attention to a lesson while learning with his playschool mates; See Pic

Thanks to Taimur Ali Khan's fan clubs, we came across a throwback photo of the toddler completely engrossed in a book. Check it out below.

Taimur Ali Khan has enjoyed stardom early on in life but his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and make sure to keep things normal for him as any other toddler. From doing activities like gardening to attending playschool, the young lad is at an age where he is possibly trying his hand at everything. Thanks to Taimur's fan clubs, we came across one such photo of the toddler completely engrossed in a book.

The throwback photo shows Taimur sitting along with his playschool mates and his teacher. Not just that, Tim's teacher seems to be showing the young ones something interesting and Taimur can be seen giving it undivided attention. His playschool mates can also be seen pointing out some interesting stuff in the book.

Check out the photo below:

Since the lockdown has been imposed in India, Taimur's fans haven't been able to spot a sight of the star kid. However, mum Kareena has been sharing glimpses of Taimur and it's undoubtedly a treat for fans. Just this Sunday, the actress shared an adorable photo of Taimur dressed up as a bunny on the occasion of Easter. With Saif in the frame, she captioned the photo, "My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe."

Take a look at Kareena's Easter photo:

The lockdown also made Bebo miss the outdoors as she shared a vacation photo a few weeks ago. Stunning in a red bikini, Bebo posed for the camera with her son and husband Saif who were busy with their coconut water. "I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack," Bebo wrote.

