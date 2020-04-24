Taimur Ali Khan is giving perfect rockstar vibes with his guitar in THIS throwback picture & we are loving it

As Taimur Ali Khan is spending the lockdown with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, this throwback picture of the prince of Pataudi will bring a smile on your face.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has been enjoying massive stardom ever since he was born. The little prince of Pataudi has been the apple of everyone’s eyes not just because of the royalty he has been inherited with, but also for his adorable looks and dream like eyes which can make anyone go weak on their knees. Needless to say, his fans want to get hold of everything Taimur does, be it his casual appearance, doing gardening, going to school, painting etc.

Given the massive fan following little Tim Tim enjoys, he never fails to send the paparazzi on a photo clicking spree every time he steps out of his house or is spotted by the shutterbugs. Although these candid paparazzi moments are a distant dream as of now, courtesy the coronavirus outbreak in India, we have got our hands on an adorable throwback picture of this little munchkin which will drive away your quarantine blues and will make it difficult for you to take your eyes off his innocence.

In the picture, Taimur was accompanied by his parents Saif and Bebo. While the power couple was dressed in a casual and comfy look in the click, the prince of Pataudi grabbed our eyeballs with his stylish appearance. He was dressed in a striped t-shirt and shorts and was seen carrying a guitar which was giving perfect rockstar vibes. His swag is clearly dropping hints that he is a star in the making.

Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable picture:

As of now, Taimur is busy enjoying the lockdown with his parents and is elated to have them around the whole day. In fact, Kareena has been sharing glimpses of Taimur’s quarantine schedule as the tiny tot is busy learning new skills

Credits :Viral Bhayani

