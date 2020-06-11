Taimur Ali Khan is giving us major ‘Nawab’ feels as he goes horse riding in a throwback photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, ditches his swanky car as he goes horse riding in the city; See throwback photo

Taimur Ali Khan always brightens up the day and our social media feed whenever a photo or video of the star kid surfaces on the internet. From his many play date photos, airport clicks to vacation pictures, Taimur Ali Khan is, indeed, a social media heartthrob and today, while browsing the internet, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Taimur Ali Khan while he was horse-riding. In the photo, Taimur is sitting atop the horse like a prince and as always, this little munchkin looks cute as a button wearing blue shirt and shorts.

A few days back, Taimur Ali Khan was snapped with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad at Marine Drive in Mumbai, however, Saif and Kareena were trolled on social media for not wearing masks while stepping out. Also, Saif and Kareena were schooled by the cops at Marine Drive when one of the cops informed them that kids should not be stepping outside.

Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media debut, the Good Newwz actress has been sharing candid photos and videos of Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan amid quarantine and from painting balcony wall, to playing with daddy Saif Ali Khan, to getting a haircut from Saif, Tim has been having a lot of fun with both parents at home. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in ’s Takht and ’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's photo here:

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×