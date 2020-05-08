Taimur Ali Khan is the happiest when posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and this photo is proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is hands down one of the most adorable kid ever and well, it looks like we just cannot get enough of his photos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's tiny tot Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly a cutay and he always has our attention with his adorable photos, the expressions he pulls off, and sometimes, his antics. The kid is one of the most favourite of the paps and he loves them too, at least most of the times. None the less, he is also quite the camera friendly kid when it comes to his photo with his parents and there are many to prove the same.

We came across one of his photos with Bebo and Saif and we think it is definitely super adorable. The photo has his sitting on a statue in the middle of Kareena and Saif while they hold on to him. Tim Tim is wearing blue jeans with a white t-shirt and a quirky pair of white shoes, courtesy that smiley it has on it. Both Kareena and Saif, on the other hand, are twinning in checks and keep it casual while flaunting a huge smile for the photo.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's photo here:

Meanwhile, Taimur has been keeping up in the news with his antics even from home. There have been multiple instances of the kid coming in the middle of father Saif's videos and they went viral in no time. Apart from that, Kareena too, keeps sharing glimpses of Taimur while he is home. Recently, she gave us a glimpse of him getting a hair cut from his Abba Saif Ali Khan.

