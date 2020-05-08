  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taimur Ali Khan is the happiest when posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and this photo is proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is hands down one of the most adorable kid ever and well, it looks like we just cannot get enough of his photos.
9267 reads Mumbai
Taimur Ali Khan is the happiest when posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and this photo is proofTaimur Ali Khan is the happiest when posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and this photo is proof
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's tiny tot Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly a cutay and he always has our attention with his adorable photos, the expressions he pulls off, and sometimes, his antics. The kid is one of the most favourite of the paps and he loves them too, at least most of the times. None the less, he is also quite the camera friendly kid when it comes to his photo with his parents and there are many to prove the same.

We came across one of his photos with Bebo and Saif and we think it is definitely super adorable. The photo has his sitting on a statue in the middle of Kareena and Saif while they hold on to him. Tim Tim is wearing blue jeans with a white t-shirt and a quirky pair of white shoes, courtesy that smiley it has on it. Both Kareena and Saif, on the other hand, are twinning in checks and keep it casual while flaunting a huge smile for the photo.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's photo here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saif Ali Khan (@saifalikhaninsta) on

Meanwhile, Taimur has been keeping up in the news with his antics even from home. There have been multiple instances of the kid coming in the middle of father Saif's videos and they went viral in no time. Apart from that, Kareena too, keeps sharing glimpses of Taimur while he is home. Recently, she gave us a glimpse of him getting a hair cut from his Abba Saif Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan has our attention as he enjoys his pudding while Kareena Kapoor & family pose for a portrait

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement