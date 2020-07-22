Taimur Ali Khan is a happy kid as he enjoys ice cream while stepping out with mom Kareena in a throwback VIDEO

Taimur Ali Khan never fails to grab attention whenever he steps out with his parents. Meanwhile, check out a throwback video of the little munchkin that is hard to miss.

Taimur Ali Khan always manages to make headlines one way or the other and multiple instances prove the same. The cutie pie has been in the limelight ever since he was born and it won’t be wrong to call him one of the most popular star kids of the Bollywood film industry. Taimur was born to Kareena Kapoor Khan and on 20th December 2016. The little munchkin never fails to charm us whenever he steps out.

As we speak of this, we have recently chanced upon a throwback video of Taimur and Kareena Kapoor Khan that is hard to miss. The mother-son duo is seen coming out of a supermarket. But what catches our attention here is the little Pataudi prince who is relishing an ice cream cone while being least bothered about the large contingent of spectators and paparazzi gathered around the place. We couldn’t help but notice Taimur’s face smeared with ice cream as he dunks his face into the cone.

Check out the video below:

As can be seen in the video, the little kid is wearing a sleeveless blue tee and matching lowers. He holds on to his mom while getting clicked by the shutterbugs. Taimur Ali Khan often accompanies his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan to markets, shoots, and other places. A day back, the two of them were seen arriving at Karisma Kapoor’s residence. The fans as well as the paparazzi often keep a tab on the tiny tot’s whereabouts.

