Taimur Ali Khan has sported at least 5 hairstyles in the last three years and they are all simply adorable

We decided to take a look at Taimur's five different hairstyles in the last three years which the toddler has sported and how adorable and special each hairstyle has made him look.

One of Bollywood's most famous kids to have gained popularity in recent times has been none other than Kareena Kapoor and 's son Taimur Ali Khan. A national obsession as some may call it, Taimur is a paparazzi delight and already has a fan following like no other. At just three years old, Taimur also has a number of fan clubs dedicated to him, leaving many thriving stars way behind in the popularity race. Thanks to his mum Kareena, fans now also get to see some endearing pictures of the little one with his family.

Be it gardening with dad Saif or listening to his grandma's stories, Taimur is loved by all. Unlike many other Bollywood parents, Kareena and Saif have not been fiercely protective of their son when it comes to paparazzi. Taimur is photographed almost everywhere. From his playdates to visiting the supermarket to weddings, the young toddler has been snapped in different cute and smart outfits and also sported different hairstyles.

Today, we decided to take a look at Taimur's five different hairstyles in the last three years which the toddler has sported and how adorable and special each hairstyle has mad him look:

1. The scruffy home hair

A young Taimur can be seen in playing around with cousin sister Sara Ali Khan as his curly locks draw most of the attention. Taimur's home hair is the every day hair and we love how the young one seems unperturbed by it.

2. The neatly combed good boy look

From one of the Khans' many vacations, this photo of Taimur will simply put a smile on your face. Even though on a vacation, Taimur's neatly combed hair is unmissable making him look like the quintessential good boy.

3. The cute pony

Taimur's long locks were once tied up in a cute little pony and social media went into a tizzy. The star kid's hair style made him look cuter than he already was. Isn't it?

4. The spiked party look

Taimur was once snapped at a party with his spiked hairdo and the Internet fell in love with it. The star kid undoubtedly looked smart and his look was a winner.

5. The smart cropped look

Taimur's cropped hair while on a vacation with mum Kareena and dad Saif in this photo makes him look like a total smart toddler. What are your thoughts on Taimur's different hairstyles? Isn't he a total cutie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×