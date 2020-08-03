Taimur Ali Khan hilariously sticks his tongue out while getting clicked with mom Kareena in a throwback PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan make for the most adorable mother-son duo in Bollywood. Meanwhile, check out their throwback photo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mother-son duo in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. The little munchkin was born to Kareena and on 20th December 2016 and has been grabbing the limelight since then for all the obvious reasons. There is no second doubt about it that Taimur is one of the most popular and talked about star kids of B-town. Tim Tim’s pictures go instantly viral on social media whenever they are shared.

Meanwhile, we have come across a rare throwback picture of Kareena and Taimur that is unmissable. The little guy is standing nearby his mom as the two of them are being clicked together. What grabs our attention here is Taimur’s goofy expression as he sticks his tongue out while posing for the picture. He is wearing a grey jacket while mom Kareena, on the other hand, is wearing a white t-shirt, black leather jacket, and blue jeans.

Check out the picture below:

Kareena and Taimur are often spotted together by the paparazzi. A few days back, the mother-son duo was clicked when they arrived at Tim Tim’s Masi Karisma Kapoor’s place. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium co-starring late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, and others. She will be collaborating with for her next movie which is Laal Singh Chaddha. It happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

Credits :Instagram

