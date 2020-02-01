Taimur Ali Khan holding on to parents Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan in this PHOTO is adorable much

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's photo with Taimur Ali Khan is totally winning over the internet. Check it out right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is definitely one of the most adorable kiddo in B-town and while this star kid has all of our attention every single time he is snapped by the paps. Every single time the three of them are headed out for vacations and their pictures come out on social media, we cannot get enough of them because the adorable quotient is too high.

And now, another photo of the trio has been doing the rounds on social media and well, we are all hearts for it all over again because the pataudis are super cute and in style always. In this photo that has been doing the rounds, we can see Timtim enjoy a piggyback ride on Saif while he is also holding onto Kareena who seems to be busy checking the menu. All three of their photo is super cute after all, isn't it?

Check out their photos right here:

On the work front, both Saif and Kareena have a line up of films ahead and we can't seem to get enough of the two on screen. Saif was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and his latest outing Jawaani Janeman is also in the news currently. Kareena, on the other hand, is going to be seen multiple films including the likes of Angrezi Medium, and Takht.

