Taimur Ali Khan holds a flag for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she sends across Independence Day wishes to everyone

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next; she will be seen reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Today, as India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Bollywood stars took to social media to send across Independence Day wishes to their fans. From Jonas, , Amitabh Bachchan to others, a host of stars took to social media to wish their fans and in the latest, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming Independence Day wish for her fans as she shared a photo of little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan holding a flag and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... #HappyIndependenceDay.”

Well, on India’s 75th Independence Day, Taimur will have the company of his little sibling as Kareena Kapoor Khan and are all set to welcome their second child in March 2021. Yes, a few days back, Bebo and Saif Ali Khan confirmed the news of their pregnancy as they released an official statement which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

That said, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium wherein she played the role of a cop, and next, Bebo will be seen reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star for Laal Singh Chaddha. While Aamir has jetted off to Turkey to resume the shooting, it is being reported that Kareena, too will soon complete the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha before she takes a break from work for her second child.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer delayed by one year, to release on Christmas 2021

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×