  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taimur Ali Khan holds a flag for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she sends across Independence Day wishes to everyone

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next; she will be seen reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha.
46286 reads Mumbai
Taimur Ali Khan holds a flag for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she sends across Independence Day wishes to everyone Taimur Ali Khan holds a flag for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she sends across Independence Day wishes to everyone

Today, as India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Bollywood stars took to social media to send across Independence Day wishes to their fans. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan to others, a host of stars took to social  media to wish their fans and in the latest, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming Independence Day wish for her fans as she shared a photo of little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan holding a flag and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... #HappyIndependenceDay.”

Well, on India’s 75th Independence Day, Taimur will have the company of his little sibling as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child in March 2021. Yes, a few days back, Bebo and Saif Ali Khan confirmed the news of their pregnancy as they released an official statement which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

That said, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium wherein she played the role of a cop, and next, Bebo will be seen reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha. While Aamir has jetted off to Turkey to resume the shooting, it is being reported that Kareena, too will soon complete the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha before she takes a break from work for her second child.  

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... #HappyIndependenceDay

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer delayed by one year, to release on Christmas 2021

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement