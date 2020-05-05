Taimur Ali Khan holds Kareena Kapoor and cousin Samaira’s hand as he poses with his favourites in UNSEEN photo

Taimur Ali Khan looks cute as a button as he steps out with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and cousin and daughter of Karisma Kapoor, Samaira, in an UNSEEN throwback photo

Taimur Ali Khan is often snapped with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy but today, we got our hands on an unseen and throwback photo of the little munchkin wherein he is accompanied by not mom but sister Samaira, who is Karisma Kapoor’s daughter. In the photo, Taimur is seen holding didi Samaira’s hand while mommy Bebo accompanies the two. In the said photo, Taimur, as always, looks cute while Bebo is seen wearing an all white Indian attire. Well, we all know that Bebo and Lolo are extremely attached to each other, and we often see Karisma share cute and candid photos with Taimur Ali Khan.

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut, the Good Newwz actress has been sharing cute and unseen photos of Tim Tim, and recently, Kareena shared a photo wherein Saif Ali Khan turned hairstylist for little munchkin and in the photo, Saif was seen with a pair of scissors ready to cut his son's hair. Alongside the photo, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Haircut anyone?...”Also, a few weeks back, Kareena had given us a glimpse into her quarantine days wherein Taimur turned into her in-house Picasso as he was seen painting on the walls of the house.

During a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the one thing that money can’t buy, and that she would like to gift her son Taimur Ali Khan and to this, Bebo said that she’d want Taimur to meet his grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and his maternal great grandfather, Raj Kapoor as she said, “A chance to meet his grandfather and great grandfather.”On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium and next she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's throwback photo with Kareena and Samaira:

