Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya have a new member in the gang: Kunal Kemmu on Kareena Kapoor Saif’s pregnancy news

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan and broke the internet when they announced that they are expecting a second child. After fans, friends and family started wishing the couple on social media, Saif and Bebo released an official statement confirming the news of their pregnancy and the statement read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.” From Soha Ali Khan, , Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to others, Bebo and Saif were inundated with a lot of love, and today, Kunal Kemmu also congratulated the couple.

During an interview, Kareena and Saif’s brother in law and husband of Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, was asked to react to the good news and expressing a sense of excitement, the Lootcase actor said that he can’t wait to welcome the new member in the family. Also, Kunal was happy to know that Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu will have a new member in their gang.

“It is a lot of happiness and a lot of excitement. Can’t wait to welcome this new member in the family. Taimur and Inaaya get along so well and they now have a new member in their gang,” shared Kunal. Soon after announcing the news, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work as her team took to social media to share photos of the actress working with her pregnancy glow. Also, Bebo’s father, Randhir Kapoor, confirmed that Kareena is ‘due around March.’ Randhir Kapoor had said, “Bebo and Saif gave us the news a few days ago. I am delighted and very very happy. Kareena is due for sometime around March next year.”

