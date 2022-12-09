Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu cut cake with ‘badi amma’ Sharmila Tagore; Kareena shares PICS

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore celebrated her birthday yesterday with her family members in Jaisalmer. She turned 78 yesterday, and rang in her birthday with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and others. Yesterday, Saba Ali Khan shared pictures from their celebration at at a luxury desert camp in Jaisalmer, and looks like they all had a great time. Now, Kareena has shared some really cute pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu cutting the cake with Sharmila Tagore. Sharmila Tagore cuts birthday cake with Taimur and Inaaya

The pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram show Inaaya and Taimur kissing their grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s cheeks. While Inaaya looks adorable in an orange frock and matching headband, Taimur looks cute in a full-sleeved white t-shirt. Sharmila Tagore is seen in a white shirt, and the joy on her face is evident. They can be seen inside a white tented suite, and the next pictures show Taimur and Inaaya cutting a chocolate cake with Sharmila Tagore. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “Dessert in the desert… Badi Amma TimTim Inni Caption - @sakpataudi Jaisalmer 2022.” Check out the pictures below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys ‘coffee in the desert’ Meanwhile, Kareena took to her Instagram story and also shared a picture of her drinking coffee in the desert, while posing for the pic with Taimur. Taimur can be seen in a t-shirt, grey jeans and yellow boots, while Kareena can be seen standing behind him with a cup of coffee in her hand. “Coffee in the desert,” she wrote.

Soha Ali khan’s post on mom Sharmila Tagore’s birthday Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan shared a picture with Sharmila Tagore on Instagram yesterday. Wishing her on her 78th birthday, Soha wrote, “Happy birthday my darling Amma ! Spice jet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I get to see you, hold you, hug you and kiss you!!!” Soha’s sister Saba replied, “We made it!! Thanks to Bhai n bebo yaaayyy!”

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes ‘Gorgeous’ mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday with an UNSEEN PIC