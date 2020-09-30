  1. Home
Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoy their playdate while pretending to ride a train in an adorable video

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are among the cutest kids and recently, the latter turned 3. A video of Taimur, Inaaya and their friend playing at home is going viral and it is the cutest thing you see today.
Mumbai
Just recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the cutest photo of Taimur Ali Khan with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on social media to wish Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter on her birthday. Now, a video of Taimur and Inaaya is going viral on social media and it will surely bring a smile to your face. While Inaaya celebrated her 3rd birthday with her parents Kunal and Soha, wishes had been pouring in for her on social media from Kareena and others. 

A wish came from Soha's close friend Reena Gupta in the form of a video of Inaaya, Taimur and Ranvir playing together. The adorable video was reposted by Soha on her Instagram story. In the video, we can see Taimur sitting in the middle box while Inaaya is seen sitting behind him in another box and his friend is seen sitting in front of him. The three kids pretended to be playing 'train, train' in the same. The adorable way in which Taimur interacted with his cousin Inaaya is bound to leave in awe.

Meanwhile, Soha also had shared several photos from Inaaya's birthday celebration with her and Kunal. From being dressed as Frozen's Elsa to having a cake inspired by the Disney movie, Inaaya's 3rd birthday celebration was straight out of a princess flick. Several celebs like Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay and more wish Inaaya on her birthday. However, the photo that Kareena shared of Taimur with Inaaya won over the internet. Soha even replied to Kareena on Inaaya's behalf and wrote, "Thank you Bebo mami." 

Kareena Kapoor Khan showers love on 'beautiful' Inaaya on her birthday with a cute pic of her & Taimur reading 

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

