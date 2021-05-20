Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya Naumi Kemmu look cute as a button as they enjoy swing ride together in THROWBACK pic

This throwback pic of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu will make your heart melt.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s darling son Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved and talked about star kids in Bollywood. The little Pataudi prince has been the talk of the town ever since he was born and continues to be the apple of the eye. From his adorable looks to his cute gestures and of course his innocence, everything about Taimur leaves the fans intrigued and fans often look forward to getting a new glimpse of the little munchkin.

Amid this, we have got our hands on throwback picture of Taimur wherein he is enjoying some quality time with his sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The picture which was shared by Soha Ali Khan, featured Taimur enjoying a swing ride with Inaaya. The little munchkin looked cute as a button in his grey coloured t-shirt and denims which were paired with blue sneakers and was seen enjoying the swing. On the other hand, Inaaya also looked adorable in her pink coloured t-shirt and pyjamas.

Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s adorable pic:

Meanwhile, Taimur has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days as the Pataudi prince recently became an elder brother after Bebo gave birth to a baby boy in February this year. In fact, the new mommy had treated her fans with an adorable pic of both her sons. She captioned the image as, “आज उम्मीद पे पूरी दुनिया कायम है, And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep faith..”

