Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya’s video call talks are gibberish REVEALS Kunal as they bond virtually amid COVID 19

In an interview, Malang actor Kunal Kemmu revealed that Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya have been virtually bonding with each other amid lockdown

We all know that prior to the lockdown, Taimur Ali Khan and cousin Innaya Kemmu were often papped together- enjoying evening strolls and play dates, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Tim and Inaaya haven’t met each other but since these two have been missing each other, their parents make sure to connect the munchkins via video chat. Yes, during an interview, when daddy Kunal Kemmu was asked about Taimur and Inaaya, he said that due to the lockdown, since they couldn’t meet, they made sure to connect the kids via video chat.

Kunal furthermore reveals that the kids love to chat over videos and although their conversation is mostly gibberish but they enjoy it. “Technology has helped them stay in touch with each other. They love chatting over video calls. The conversations are mostly gibberish, and a little about what they are doing at home,” shares the Malang actor. Well, thanks to social media, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan keep posting photos of Tim and Inaaya, and just like Saif had said in an interview, that Taimur is happy that due to the lockdown, he is getting to see his parents at home, Kunal also resonated with Saif’s statement because Kunal also said that Inaaya is happy that her parents are always at home.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Mohit Suri’s action thriller Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anil Kapoor, and the film is all set to have a sequel as Mohit Suri took to social media to share a photo of the first draft of Malang 2. Also, Kunal will be seen in the sequel to Go Goa Gone, and Rajesh Krishnan’s Lootcase.

