  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taimur Ali Khan & Innaya Naumi Kemmu dressed in Justice League outfits makes for an adorable PHOTO

Soha Ali Khan shared a photo of Innaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram handle. Taimur Ali Khan and Innaya Naumi Kemmu are seen dressed in Justice League outfits which surely makes for an adorable picture.
941 reads Mumbai
Taimur Ali Khan & Innaya Naumi Kemmu dressed in Justice League outfits makes for an adorable PHOTOTaimur Ali Khan & Innaya Naumi Kemmu dressed in Justice League outfits makes for an adorable PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Soha Ali Khan shared a photo of daughter Innaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan dressed in Justice League outfits. The stunner wrote in her Instagram post, "A quiet day at the office #justiceleague #dc." Taimur Ali Khan and Innaya Naumi Kemmu are seen dressed in Justice League outfits which surely makes for an adorable picture. The little ones make definitely make for a dynamic duo as they get clicked in the costumes. This photo has left the fans and followers of Justice League and DC very impressed.

Taimur Ali Khan's Justice League outfit along with the mask is winning hearts of the fans. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's little munchkin, Innaya Naumi Kemmu has been spending quality time with her parents amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The adorable Innaya Naumi Kemmu has been trying out different indoor games amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little one Taimur Ali Khan is known to be the paparazzi's favourite. The little munchkin got clicked in the city as he stepped out for a stroll with parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Check out the picture

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A quiet day at the office #justiceleague #dc

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

The little one, Taimur Ali Khan always becomes the centre of attention where he goes. Previously, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared stunning pictures of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The latest picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Innaya Naumi Kemmu in Justice League outfits is surely winning hearts of the fans.

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement