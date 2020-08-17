  1. Home
Taimur Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan watched Tashan to finish his Abba's birthday celebration

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next; she will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated hubby Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday in style as she threw a small birthday bash at home. While Kareena flaunted her baby bump for the first time post announcing her pregnancy, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and others attended the bash. Since Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali khan are in Goa, they couldn’t be part of their daddy’s 50th birthday celebration, however, Sara and Ibrahim sent a personalised birthday cake for their abba.

Now after posting photos from the birthday bash to wishing Saifu on his birthday on social media, Bebo, Saif and Taimur Ali Khan had the perfect end to the celebration as they watched Saif and Bebo’s Tashan at home on the screen. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a photo of their living room while they watched the film and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Ok gotta admit this is my favourite film ever TASHAN…Tim, Saifu and me watching Tashan…” Well, for all those who don’t know, Saif and Kareena started dating each other during Tashan as this was the first time that the two shared screen space together and well, the rest as they say, is history.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next, she will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, and since Bebo is pregnant with her second child, it is being said that she will soon wrap up the shooting of the film in the coming months before she takes a break.

