Taimur Ali Khan looks cute as a button as he enjoys a game of badminton in this throwback photo

Taimur Ali Khan wowed the internet as he stepped out to play badminton in these throwback photos; Take a look

Yes, we are terribly missing Taimur Ali Khan and his paparazzi photos ever since the lockdown started, and therefore, often, we gravitate towards looking for his old and throwback photos that are shared by fan clubs, because if you don’t know, this little munchkin has a lot of fans clubs to his credit. Now we all know that Taimur Ali Khan is quarantining at home with and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and today, while digging into the archives, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Taimur wherein he is seen holding a badminton racket in his hand.

In the photo, as always, Taimur looks cute as button in his denim shorts and green shirt, and in the photo, he is seen holding a badminton racket. Well, we wonder if Taimur won the game of badminton but we would really want to know as to who was he playing against. A few days back, Taimur was papped with Kareena and Saif as the three stepped out and went to Marine Drive. In the paparazzi photos, while the Good Newwz actress was seen in black and white printed dress with her hair tied in a messy bun, Saif was seen in his white kurta pyjama. Soon after they stepped out, their photos went viral on social media, however, Bebo and Saif were trolled by netizens for not wearing a mask. Also, a video went viral which had a cop tell Saif and Bebo that kids are not allowed outside in public due to the COVID 19 crisis.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next, she will be seen in Takht and sequel to Veere Di Wedding and also, starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's photos here:

