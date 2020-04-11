Taimur Ali Khan looks vacay ready in sweatshirt, shorts & boots as he plays in the garden in a throwback photo

In this throwback photo, Taimur Ali Khan looks cute as a button as he plays in the garden. Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been wowing the internet with her candid photos ever since she has made her debut on Instagram and what is praiseworthy is the fact that Bebo has been quite active on Instagram, much to the joy of her million fans. From posting photos to dropping comments on her friends photos, Kareena has been, visibly, enjoying her Instagram channel. Now as we speak, the entire nation is under quarantine, and due to the lockdown, we aren’t getting treated to celeb photos, and therefore, what came as a huge savior was a photo of Taimur Ali Khan from one of his vacations.

In the photo, Taimur Ali Khan looks cute as a button as he is seen wearing orange shorts and sweatshirt paired with boots and in the photo, Taimur Ali Khan is seen eating something while someone clicks him. A few days back, Kareena shared a photo of Taimur and doing a bit of gardening and planting at their house. During a recent interview, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the one thing that she’d like to gift Taimur Ali Khan and Bebo had said that she would want Taimur to meet his grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and his maternal great grandfather, Raj Kapoor as she said, “A chance to meet his grandfather and great grandfather.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan, and she will next be seen reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star, , in Laal Singh Chaddha.

