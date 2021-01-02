Taimur Ali Khan nails a pout like mom Kareena Kapoor Khan in a PHOTO with BFF and it is too cute to miss
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan often treats fans with photos of her munchkin Taimur Ali Khan on social media. Since her debut on the gram last year, she has dropped several glimpses of Taimur chilling with his cousin Inaaya and his best friend Ranvir. And now, on Taimur's best friend's birthday, Kareena shared yet another cute glimpse of the two hanging out together in the past. But, what caught our attention was Taimur copying mom Kareena's signature pout and nailing it for a photo.
Fans of Kareena are aware that her favourite pose is a pout when she poses for a photo. And well, it seems Taimur has learned from his mommy as he nailed the pout yet again in a cute throwback photo with his best friend Ranvir. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a photo in which Tim could be seen sitting and chilling with his best friend Ranvir. Sharing it, she wished Ranvir on Taimur's behalf and also expressed how much he was missing his little buddy.
Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday our darling Ranvir. Tim is missing you. come soon. @reenz290." The cute throwback of Taimur and Ranvir is surely going to get a lot of love from fans.
Take a look at Taimur's photo with Ranvir shared by Kareena:
Meanwhile, just yesterday, Kareena left the internet gushing over the cutest photo of Inaaya and Taimur bathing in a kiddie pool at home and getting ready to take on the first day of New Year. The actress is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan and often is seen heading out in the town for work. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021.
Also Read|Happy New Year: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares proof that Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya are squeaky clean for 2021
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
Looks like chucky to me