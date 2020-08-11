Taimur Ali Khan is one happy kid as he is busy playing with water alone in a rare throwback VIDEO

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in B-town. Meanwhile, check out one of his throwback videos.

Taimur Ali Khan always manages to remain in the limelight one way or the other. Kareena Kapoor Khan and welcomed the little guy into their lives on 20th December 2016. Post that, Tim Tim has been the center of attraction for all the obvious reasons. The spectators and the paparazzi never leave a chance to catch a glimpse of him and click pictures whenever he steps out in the streets of Mumbai. Moreover, his pictures on social media instantly go viral on social media.

And now, we have come across a rare throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan that is hard to miss. The little guy is having fun while playing with toys and water in a kids pool as can be seen in the video. He is wearing a pair of blue shorts and as usual, his expressions are simply adorable. The little Nawab enjoys his playtime and this video happens to be a perfect proof for the same.

Check out the video below:

Taimur Ali Khan is often spotted while stepping out with his parents and other family members to various events and occasions. However, the paparazzi have not been able to catch a glimpse of the little munchkin for the last few months owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. But they did spot him a few hours back when he stepped out with his mom Kareena and paid a visit to Karisma Kapoor’s residence.

