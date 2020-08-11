  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taimur Ali Khan is one happy kid as he is busy playing with water alone in a rare throwback VIDEO

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in B-town. Meanwhile, check out one of his throwback videos.
7878 reads Mumbai
Taimur Ali Khan is one happy kid as he is busy playing with water alone in a rare throwback VIDEOTaimur Ali Khan is one happy kid as he is busy playing with water alone in a rare throwback VIDEO

Taimur Ali Khan always manages to remain in the limelight one way or the other. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed the little guy into their lives on 20th December 2016. Post that, Tim Tim has been the center of attraction for all the obvious reasons. The spectators and the paparazzi never leave a chance to catch a glimpse of him and click pictures whenever he steps out in the streets of Mumbai. Moreover, his pictures on social media instantly go viral on social media.

And now, we have come across a rare throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan that is hard to miss. The little guy is having fun while playing with toys and water in a kids pool as can be seen in the video. He is wearing a pair of blue shorts and as usual, his expressions are simply adorable. The little Nawab enjoys his playtime and this video happens to be a perfect proof for the same.

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aww so cute #taimuralikhan #playing

A post shared by taimur Ali Khan (taimur_cutiepie) on

Taimur Ali Khan is often spotted while stepping out with his parents and other family members to various events and occasions. However, the paparazzi have not been able to catch a glimpse of the little munchkin for the last few months owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. But they did spot him a few hours back when he stepped out with his mom Kareena and paid a visit to Karisma Kapoor’s residence.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out with Taimur to visit sister Karisma Kapoor in a casual Sunday outfit

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement