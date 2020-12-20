Taimur Ali Khan is one happy kid is he celebrates birthday with Kareena, Saif & others; See inside PICS

Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his 4th birthday on 4th December 2020. Check out some of the pictures of the grand celebrations.

Taimur Ali Khan has turned a year older on December 20 and wishes have been showered on him from all over the country. The little munchkin has been the talk of the town ever since he was born and the reasons are quite obvious. It won’t be wrong to call him one of the most popular star kids of B-town. Just like the previous times, Kareena Kapoor Khan and have organized a lavish birthday party for him.

We have got access to some of Taimur’s birthday pictures thanks to his aunt Soha Ali Khan. The actress has given a glimpse of some of the inside pictures on her Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, the little guy is all smiles as he poses with his parents including grandparents Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor, Soha, Kunal Kemmu, and of course, his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She has also shared a collage of Tim Tim and Inaaya which is too adorable!

Check out all the pictures below:

Needless to say, Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday is a private affair this time and is confined to only close members of the family owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, many celebs from the film industry have also wished the little guy on his special day. Apart from that, Tim Tim’s mom Kareena has announced that she is going to publish a book titled Pregnancy Bible next year. This happens to be her first-ever book that is going to be published next year.

