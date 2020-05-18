Taimur Ali Khan is one happy kid as he enjoys playtime with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Watch throwback video

Today, we got our hands on a throwback video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan where Bebo and Tim are playing in the balcony.

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and became parents to Taimur Ali Khan, unknowingly, this little munchkin has added a lot of joy to all our lives. From his paparazzi photos, airport clicks to fan club videos, Tim, as he is fondly called, has become the cynosure of everyone’s eye. Now amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, since all of us are indoors, we aren’t getting new photos of junior nawab, but we must take a special moment to thank mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, for she has been sharing new photos of Tim on her channel. It was only yesterday that Kareena Kapoor shared a photo displaying Saif, her and Taimur’s latest artwork as in the photo, we can see Saif holding up a bed sheet with colourful prints of his, Kareena’s and Taimur’s hands. “Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life...SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso,” Kareena captioned her post.

Earlier, Kareena had shared photos of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur painting their balcony wall. While Saif Ali Khan had painted green flowers on a blue wall, the little Picasso Taimur had created an abstract artwork. “When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like,” she captioned the post. And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a major throwback video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tim wherein Taimur is sitting on a swing in his balcony while mommy plays with her son, and swings it for him. In the said video, Tim was a toddler happily enjoying his swing while Bebo made heads turn in her casual look.

Earlier, the 39-year-old actress shared her quarantine look with her fans as she shared her ‘Messy bun, and Kaftan’ look while putting a homemade masks. Now, as for Kareena, she was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and prior to the lockdown, Bebo was shooting in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha with . Talking about Saif Ali Khan, he was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Rani Mukerji. Now during a recent interview, when Saif was asked about working with daughter Sara Ali Khan, Saif had said that he would love to but it will have to be a very special script. “I think both of us would like to avoid gimmicks. I am sure given the right director and script it can be great. I always make a very clear distinction between my family and career. They are both separate. I never think that I should work with my wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) or my mother (Sharmila Tagore). In the future as well, I would like to maintain that,” shared Saif.

Also, when Love Aaj Kal failed at the box office, Saif Ali Khan was asked as to how he reacted to Sara Ali Khan’s film failure and he said that it was a mix of holding her hand through it, and letting her come to terms with it herself. Talking about it, Saif revealed that he did message her to ask if she’s alright but Saif believes that Sara is quite tough and smart and she gets it. As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, she will next be seen in the sequel to Veery Di Wedding co-starring Ahuja and Swara Bhasker, and also, ’s Takht. During a recent interview, when Kareena was asked about gifting one thing to Taimur Ali Khan that money couldn’t buy, what would it be, Bebo said that she would want Taimur to meet his grandparents- Raj Kapoor and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

