Taimur Ali Khan photobombs Saif Ali Khan's interview yet again but leaves him confused with a question; VIDEO

Taimur Ali Khan happened to photobomb Saif Ali Khan's video once again and we are in total awe of him. Check out the video right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's little munchkin never fails to amaze us and well, we have to admit that he is the cutest after all, isn't it? Time and again, the kiddo has us gushing over him with his ever so cute antics and this time happens to be the same as well. It was a little while ago that Tim Tim photo bombed father Saif's interview session and the internet went gaga over the video because it was cuteness overload.

And now, it has happened once again as today, the kid photobombed father Saif's interview once again. However, it seems to be rather difficult to actually understand what is he telling after all, but we do know that it is something about the photo. In fact, it is not just us who is left wondering what is he telling, but even Saif couldn't seem to have understood and he decided to just let it be, because how else would one understand, isn't it?

Check out Saif Ali Khan's reaction to Taimur Ali Khan crashing his video here:

(ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan is giving perfect rockstar vibes with his guitar in THIS throwback picture & we are loving it)

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring . The movie did extremely well with the audiences and in fact, went on to become a huge success at the box office. The movie continues to receive a lot of love for the portrayal of the story, and of course, everyone's acting int he film.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×