Taimur Ali Khan playing football with dad Saif Ali Khan in a THROWBACK video is surely going to cheer you up

Taimur Ali Khan is a happy kid as he plays football with daddy Saif Ali Khan in a throwback video; Take a look

Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest star kid on the block and there’d be hardly anyone who’d disagree to it. From his airport photos with mother Kareena Kapoor Khan to his paparazzi photos with cousin Inaaya and daddy Saif, Taimur Ali Khan manages to always steal the limelight. And since nowadays, everyone is under quarantine, and which is why there are no paparazzi photos surfacing on the internet of the cutie patootie, we got our hands on a throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan wherein he is seen playing football with daddy in his building compound. In the video, Taimur is seen kicking the ball and happily playing while Saif is seen passing the ball to him but Saif isn’t really visible in the video. Well this is not the first time that we have seen Taimur play football and on some days, Tim is also seen enjoying a cycle ride.

Now thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan and her Instagram debut, we often get to see unseen and candid photos of Taimur Ali Khan. To begin with, Kareena treated her fans to a photo of Saif Ali Khan and Tim painting on the wall of the balcony and also another photo wherein daddy Saif was giving a haircut to Taimur amid quarantine. Now, during a recent interview, Kareena was asked about the one thing that she would like to gift Taimur Ali Khan that money couldn’t buy and Bebo had said that she would want Taimur to meet his grandfathers- Raj Kapoor and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan and post Irrfan’s demise, Bebo posted a still from the film to mourn the death of the actor and called it a pleasure to work with ‘Irrfan Sir’

Check out the video of Taimur Ali Khan playing football with dad Saif Ali Khan here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

