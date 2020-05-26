Taimur Ali Khan playing with ‘pichkari’ in the balcony in a throwback video is a sight you don’t want to miss

Taimur Ali Khan playing with his pichkari in the balcony in a throwback video is a sight you don’t want to miss; Take a look

Taimur Ali Khan knows how to grab eyeballs and ever since the Coronavirus crisis, although Tim Tim hasn’t stepped out of his abode, but his social media photos are something has that our full attention. Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan, she often shares photos of Taimur on her Instagram account, and while some photos have him paint his walls, the other photos show Taimur video calling with his cousin. And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a major throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan wherein he is seen playing with a pichkari in his balcony and in the said video, we can see Taimur splashing water from his pichkari while being attended by the house staff.

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor gave us a glimpse of her quarantine life with wherein Bebo revealed that she got a lovely gift from her husband, as she shared a picture of Saif painting their balcony with lovely flowers while in lockdown. In the other photo, we could see Taimur Ali Khan, too, painting the wall of the balcony. “When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with and the film is a remake of Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump. Also, Kareena will be seen in ’s Mughal epic, Takht with , and Vicky Kaushal.

Check out the video of Taimur Ali Khan playing with his pichkari here:

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan follows Saif as he dons bandhgala for Rakshabandhan with aunt Karisma & cousins; THROWBACK PIC

Credits :Viral Bhayani

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×