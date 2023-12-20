Taimur Ali Khan praying with sister Inaaya in unseen video is cute; Birthday boy twins with dad Saif Ali Khan

Today marks an exceptionally special day for little Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood's esteemed couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taimur has been a focal point of public attention for his playful interactions with the paparazzi, and today he celebrates his seventh birthday. On this momentous occasion, heartfelt wishes poured in from his aunts, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Pataudi.

In an unseen video, Taimur is featured alongside his sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, offering an endearing glimpse into their bond. Additionally, some pictures capture precious moments with his father Saif Ali Khan and his younger brother Jeh.

Soha Ali Khan drops video of Taimur Ali Khan with sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on his birthday

On Taimur Ali Khan's birthday today, December 20, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a heartwarming old video. In the clip, Taimur is seated cross-legged on a bed alongside Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, both deeply engrossed in a prayer with closed eyes and folded hands. The end of the video captures a cute moment as Inaaya sneezes, prompting Taimur to give her an adorable stare.

In the caption, Soha expressed her wishes for Taimur's happiness on his birthday, saying, “Wishing and praying for you to have a very happy birthday Tim Tim - excuse the little sneeze at the end !! @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Have a look!

Taimur Ali Khan twins with dad Saif Ali Khan in pictures shared by Saba Pataudi

Saba Pataudi shared a delightful series of old pictures on Instagram featuring Taimur, his father Saif Ali Khan, and his brother Jeh Ali Khan. The father-son duo were captured twinning in pink shirts and ice blue denim, complete with white shoes and caps, striking an absolutely adorable pose together.

Another photo depicted Taimur and Jeh joyfully indulging in candy floss. A snapshot captured Jeh seated in Saif’s lap, while Taimur looked on with a cute expression.

Saba's caption conveyed warm birthday wishes, saying, “Haaapppy 7th Birthday My Jaan! Wishing you the best of life, You're going to be a great man someday! Love you ! Always.... #timtim #december #birthday @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Check out the pictures here:

Pinkvilla wishes Taimur a very happy birthday!

