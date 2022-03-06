Taimur Ali Khan proves he has inherited royal genes from his family as he chills in this PIC

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. The little munchkin is too young to join the industry but his fan following is more than his parents. Whenever he steps out his pictures go viral on social media. His outings are uber stylish just like his parents. Now another picture of the Chote Nawab has hit the internet and believe it or not, the internet just can’t keep calm about it. His aunt Saba has shared the picture on her Instagram handle.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister dropped another picture on her social handle and it has taken all attention. In the picture, Taimur is seen wearing white pajamas and chilling on an armchair. The picture is proving that he has royal genes. We have seen Taimur’s father sporting kurta on several occasions. Looks like the baby boy is going to follow his dad’s footsteps in terms of fashion and yes, it’s going to be royal. But there is another thing that grabbed our attention. The wall filled with pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their vacation, other family members.

The post is captioned as ‘My boys....Chote Nawab.....Mahsha'Alla. Lounging like a royal ...na.” Earlier in the morning, Taimur was seen with his parents in Mumbai. They have step out to enjoy Sunday. Kareena even blessed her fans with a selfie.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Kareena and Saif both will be seen on the screen this year. Saif is busy with the shooting and Kareena has completed it. They have not announced other projects till now. Kareena was last seen in Good Newz.

