Taimur Ali Khan receives a handmade card from best friend Ranvir & Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot stop gushing

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and revealed Taimur Ali Khan receives a handmade card from best friend Ranvir. The actress gushed about the heartfelt gesture.

Taimur Ali Khan and his friend Ranvir are giving us friendship goals. The Coronavirus outbreak has everyone resorting to self-isolation. While Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing a glimpse of self-isolation activities, the actress has now revealed what little Tim is up to. Yesterday, on Janta Curfew, Taimur got his hands dirty as he potted a few plants with . Now, Bebo has revealed he has received an adorable handwritten card from his friend. Kareena took to Instagram and shared photos of the card.

Kareena shared two photos of the card. On the cover featured a few stickers while the inside read, "Dear Tim, Love Ranvir." The Laal Singh Chaddha star shared the photos with the note, "Purest form of love,...when you get a handmade card from your best friend. In these tough times, my two babies are reminding us of what is most important love. BFFs Tim and Ranvir.”

Off-late, Kareena has been sharing interesting insights into her life. Last week, she revealed she was indulged in some delicious Gajjar Ka Halwa before she turned a portion of her room into a gym. She flaunted her toned tummy in a mirror selfie. The actress went on to poke some fun at herself using her childhood photo. She shared a cute picture from her past and wrote, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing" Check it out below:

On the work front, Kareena recently starred in Angrezi Medium, alongside Irrfan and Radhika Madan. Sadly, the movie saw light only for a day as theatres shut down from March 14 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The actress is set to appear in 's Laal Singh Chadda next.

